DHA requires three documents for vaccination 

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) asked the public to bring three important documents before visiting any coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centers.

In a post on Twitter, the DHA says people have to take along their Emirates ID, a copy of their valid Dubai residence visa, and a medical report providing evidence of a chronic illness.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the vaccination eligibility in the next four to six weeks.

All COVID-19 vaccination centres in the UAE will be focusing on elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

The DHA said that people who do not fall within these categories can still receive the vaccine if they will make an appointment ahead of time.

Dubai also announced that more supplies from Pfizer and its COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the emirate soon.

Dr Amer Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 command center, said that they hope vaccinate all qualified adults before the end of 2021.

He also denied reports that hospitals in Dubai were full. The health official said the private sector had been instrumental in providing bed capacity recently.

He added that the government assures the public that there’s a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve looked at different decisions, whether its partial lockdown or full lockdown. It’s striking the balance,” he said in the interview.

Dubai is also securing an additional supply of Pfizer vaccines.

“The Pfizer supply has been a global challenge and we’re no different from any other country. There has been a lot of discussion with the Pfizer reps in the region. We know that there will be new supplies coming in soon. But in addition to Pfizer, the government has made available other vaccines, such as AstraZeneca-Oxford. Any vaccine that has been approved by the health authorities will be made available,” he said.

“Health authorities are studying the emerging releases and, based on the approvals, any vaccine that goes through approvals will be made available,” he said. (TDT)