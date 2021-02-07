Sharjah imposes maximum of 20 people at gatherings, with minimum of four meters of social distancing

Weddings and social gatherings in Sharjah may now only reach a maximum of 20 people, with a minimum distance of four meters per guest.

Sharjah’s Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs has issued fresh guidelines for social events due to the rise of COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

Each guest will have to strictly follow the country’s preventive guidelines such as wearing of masks, and social distancing and are advised to avoid hugging each other and handshakes.

At restaurants, only a maximum of four people will be allowed per table.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi reinstates work-from-home for gov’t employees, announces maximum of 30% onsite attendance

Authorities recently visited 40 homes at the rural areas of the emirate to provide sanitizers and masks for residents.

These updated guidelines are part of the country’s ongoing campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.