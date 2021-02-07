Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah imposes maximum of 20 people at gatherings, with minimum of four meters of social distancing

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Weddings and social gatherings in Sharjah may now only reach a maximum of 20 people, with a minimum distance of four meters per guest.

Sharjah’s Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs has issued fresh guidelines for social events due to the rise of COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

Each guest will have to strictly follow the country’s preventive guidelines such as wearing of masks, and social distancing and are advised to avoid hugging each other and handshakes.

At restaurants, only a maximum of four people will be allowed per table.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi reinstates work-from-home for gov’t employees, announces maximum of 30% onsite attendance

Authorities recently visited 40 homes at the rural areas of the emirate to provide sanitizers and masks for residents.

These updated guidelines are part of the country’s ongoing campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 112,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 7

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 112,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 7

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

3 hours ago
Photo of LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

3 hours ago
Photo of DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close