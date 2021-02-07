RAK Municipality to only allow vaccinated residents within premises from February 8

The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Municipality Department’s customer service centre will now cater only to residents who have already receive both of their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents who have been inoculated with both jabs of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease will be allowed within the premises.

RELATED STORY: MOHAP urges residents not to mix COVID-19 vaccine shots from different manufacturers

RAK Municipality also announced that they will only permit those who have already receive their second dose for at least two weeks before their scheduled visit.

The new rule is part of the COVID-19 safety protocols released by the RAK Municipality which will take effect from Monday, February 8.

All visitors to the said government agency will need to practice the country’s preventive guidelines including mask-wearing, social distancing, and body temperature checks before they are allowed inside the building.

READ ON: COVID-19 vaccination centers to focus on elderly, people with chronic diseases