PH COVID-19 vaccination to start on February 15 

The Philippines aims to start its COVID-19 vaccination program on February 15. The government aims to vaccinate 1.4 million Filipinos in one month.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. told GMA News on Sunday that the incoming initial batch of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech totaling 117,000 doses will cover health workers included in the initial master list from hospitals across the country.

“Inaasahan nating magsisimula na tayo sa akinse… Sa katunayan, ‘yung mga medical frontliner, kumpleto na po ang mga pangalan nila,” Roque said.

The priority hospitals will be those who are dedicated to COVID-19, including the Philippine General Hospital with 5,000 workers listed, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and the East Avenue Medical Center and Lung Center of the Philippines.

Apart from Pfizer, some 5.5 million doses will be arriving from British manufacturer AstraZeneca this February.

“Inaasahan natin na lahat nung nasa paunang frontliners natin na humigit kumulang 1.4 million, hindi aabot ng isang buwan para matapos natin lahat ng medical frontliners,” said Roque.

The following priority groups have been approved by country’s Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (INITAG):

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during ECQ

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

B1: Teachers, Social Workers

B2: Other Government Workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

B6: Other Remaining Workforce

C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups (TDT)