PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

3 hours ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 537,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 1,790 new cases. The total number now stands at 537,310.

The country still has one of the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 499,798, after 11,388 patients have been declared recovered from the virus as part of the department’s Oplan Recovery Program.

In addition, the department announced a record of 70 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 11,179.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila will still be under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for the whole month of February.

The National Capital Region has been under GCQ since June 2020, excluding its return to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ during the first half of August.

Also under GCQ are Davao City, Batangas and Cordillera Administrative Region, which includes Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province for Luzon; Tacloban City for the Visayas; Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City for Mindanao.

