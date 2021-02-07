Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 150 people feared dead after Himalayan glacier breaks, causes avalanche in India

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Over 150 people are feared to have died after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed on a dam in India on Sunday, February 7.

Flash floods rushed towards villages downstream, with eyewitnesses stating that everything happened too fast and that there wasn’t enough time to alert everyone.

“The actual number has not been confirmed yet but 100 to 150 people were feared dead,” said Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand state where the incident happened, as per reports from Reuters.

Sanjay Singh Rana, one of the residents who lives in the upper area of the Raini village stated that they suspect that people who were working at a hydro powerplant and villagers who were near the river grazing their cattle, might have all been swept away.

“We have no idea how many people are missing,” said Rana.

Indian authorities have placed its northern districts on high alert since the incident took place.

Various footages on social media showed water and debris flowing down fast through the stream.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat stated that the flow of the river has normalized hours after the incident.

“The flow of the Alaknanda River beyond Nandprayag (stretch) has become normal. The water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing,” said Rawat.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 112,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 7

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 112,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 7

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

3 hours ago
Photo of LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

3 hours ago
Photo of DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close