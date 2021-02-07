MOHAP urges residents not to mix COVID-19 vaccine shots from different manufacturers

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) advised residents to avoid getting COVID-19 vaccines from two different manufacturers.

MoHaP, through their social media posts, said that getting two doses of the same vaccine would ensure the effectiveness when the body gets innoculated with both jabs.

“Two doses of the vaccine should be taken from the same manufacturer to ensure vaccine safety and effectiveness,” said the announcement from MoHaP

At present, the UAE has authorized the emergency use of Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and most recently, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19.

The two jabs are given for free for any resident in the country, with a gap of 21 days from the first and second dose.

