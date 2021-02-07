LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

Abu Dhabi has imposed a number of updated guidelines on public transportation and other public spaces in its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

These include putting a 75% capacity limit on buses, and 45% maximum capacity on taxis.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah imposes maximum of 20 people at gatherings, with minimum of four meters of social distancing

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office also announces caps on public areas, which include:

– 40% on shopping malls

– 60% on restaurants and coffee shops

– 60% on hotels

– 50% on private beaches and swimming pools

– 60% on public beaches and parks

– 50% on gyms

Authorities also ordered the closure of movie theaters and have banned parties and social gatherings.

READ ON: COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

The Abu Dhabi government also advises families and marriage ceremonies that only a maximum of 10 people will be allowed for their celebration.

Meanwhile, only 20 people will be allowed to gather for funerals and mourning services.

The committee recommended intensifying inspection and monitoring of all sectors to ensure compliance with precautionary measures, and reporting violators to the Attorney-General.