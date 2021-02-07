Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

Residents crowd over a bus stop opposite Life Line Hospital at Electra Street in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has imposed a number of updated guidelines on public transportation and other public spaces in its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

These include putting a 75% capacity limit on buses, and 45% maximum capacity on taxis.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office also announces caps on public areas, which include:

– 40% on shopping malls
– 60% on restaurants and coffee shops
– 60% on hotels
– 50% on private beaches and swimming pools
– 60% on public beaches and parks
– 50% on gyms

Authorities also ordered the closure of movie theaters and have banned parties and social gatherings.

The Abu Dhabi government also advises families and marriage ceremonies that only a maximum of 10 people will be allowed for their celebration.

Meanwhile, only 20 people will be allowed to gather for funerals and mourning services.

The committee recommended intensifying inspection and monitoring of all sectors to ensure compliance with precautionary measures, and reporting violators to the Attorney-General.

