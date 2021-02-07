Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED600 fine for using dedicated bus lanes

Offense tickets will be issued against those who will misuse the dedicated bus lane that recently opened at Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the system will be activated tomorrow, Sunday, February 7.

This would mean that the grace period has ended and those found violating the use or access of these lanes would face a fine of AED 600.

RTA said the system will be operational beginning tomorrow.

The lanes, which are exclusively for RTA’s buses and taxis, have 22 cameras installed for monitoring.

“The underlying aim of the fine is to ensure the smooth flow of buses, improve the bus service by reducing the journey time. Saving the time of bus riders will boost their satisfaction and increase the ridership of public transit means,” RTA said. (ES)

