JUST IN: Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Davao Del Sur

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted the town of Magsaysay in Davao Del Sur on Sunday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs said that the earthquake was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said that it is expecting damage and aftershocks after the quake.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity V – Koronadal City, South Cotobato

Intensity IV – Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II – Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I – Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

“Nangyari ang lindol kaninang 12:22 pm sa Magsaysay, Davao del Sur. Ito ay may lakas na magnitude 6.3 at ito may lalim na 15 km,” Phivolcs said in an interview on GMA News. (TDT)