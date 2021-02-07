Dubai aims to have more Pfizer vaccine supply, hopes to vaccinate 100% of qualified adults by end of 2021 

Dubai announced that more supplies from Pfizer and its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine will arrive in the emirate soon.

Russia’s Sputnik V and any other approved jabs will be used as needed according to a report on the National.

Dr Amer Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 command center, said that they hope vaccinate all qualified adults before the end of 2021.

He also denied reports that hospitals in Dubai were full.

The health official said the private sector had been instrumental in providing bed capacity recently.

He added that the government assures the public that there’s a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve looked at different decisions, whether it’s partial lockdown or full lockdown. It’s striking the balance,” he said in the interview.

Dubai is also securing an additional supply of Pfizer vaccines.

“The Pfizer supply has been a global challenge, and we’re no different from any other country. There has been a lot of discussion with the Pfizer reps in the region. We know that there will be new supplies coming in soon. But in addition to Pfizer, the government has made available other vaccines, such as AstraZeneca-Oxford. Any vaccine that has been approved by the health authorities will be made available,” he said.

“Health authorities are studying the emerging releases and, based on the approvals, any vaccine that goes through approvals will be made available,” he said. (TDT)