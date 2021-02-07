DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

A road that will give access to indigenous communities to social services in Pangasinan is now 64 percent complete.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) shared photos of the road that offers a quite breathtaking view.

On its Facebook page, DPWH shared that the Kankanaey, Bago, and Ibaloi groups in barangay Mapita will benefit from this road.

The ongoing construction of the access road leading to Mapita Community and View deck to Nayong Aguilar in Aguilar, Pangasinan is a long and winding road carved atop the hills of the province.

DPWH Secretary Mary Villar said this will also cut travel time from the town proper of Aguilar, Pangasinan to the community to just 30 minutes. Usually, it takes one hour to travel there.

Once completed, Villar said that this will also “boost the growth of tourism, provide economic opportunities, and will allow the indigenous people to have better access to basic social services available in more urbanized areas.”

The road, which has a total length of 27.6 kilometers, will be needing P934 million under a multi-year program, according to DPWH Region 1 Director Ronnel Tan.

This access road project involves the construction of concrete roads, a 120.9-meter bridge, drainage, slope protection, pavement markings, and road safety facilities aimed to be fully serviceable by 2022. (ES)