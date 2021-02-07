Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Denmark to lift ban on UAE flights

Denmark is set to lift its travel ban from all flights coming from the UAE starting Sunday, February 7.

The UAE embassy to Denmark made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, Denmark imposed a two-week ban for UAE flights due to concerns about COVID-19 tests.

RELATED STORY: Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa 

Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative COVID-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding according to the Embassy.

On arrival, they will also take another test and quarantine for 10 days as per the embassy announcement, adding that these rules apply until Feb.28.

READ ON: Dubai Airport temporarily closes forecourt area at Terminal 3

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday has reported 3,276 cases of COVID-19 along with 4,041 recoveries and 12 deaths.

The new cases were detected through additional 150,706 tests, with over 26.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

