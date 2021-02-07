Denmark to lift ban on UAE flights

Denmark is set to lift its travel ban from all flights coming from the UAE starting Sunday, February 7.

The UAE embassy to Denmark made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, Denmark imposed a two-week ban for UAE flights due to concerns about COVID-19 tests.

Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative COVID-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding according to the Embassy.

On arrival, they will also take another test and quarantine for 10 days as per the embassy announcement, adding that these rules apply until Feb.28.

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday has reported 3,276 cases of COVID-19 along with 4,041 recoveries and 12 deaths.

The new cases were detected through additional 150,706 tests, with over 26.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.