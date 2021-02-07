Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 112,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 7

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 7, Wednesday, stands at 4,313,868 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 43.62 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

PH breaches 537,000 -mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,790 newly infected patients

3 hours ago
Photo of LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

3 hours ago
Photo of DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

DPWH: New road in Pangasinan to provide access to indigenous communities to social services

3 hours ago
Photo of ‘Bastos at ubod ng yabang’ Robredo says Filipinos don’t deserve rude public officials 

‘Bastos at ubod ng yabang’ Robredo says Filipinos don’t deserve rude public officials 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close