Artists, intellectuals in Dubai granted UAE Golden visas

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has granted UAE Golden Visas to 69 artists and intellectuals in Dubai in the year 2020.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said requests came pouring in ever since the UAE Government introduced the 10-year culture visas for artists in October 2019.

Of the total number of requests, there were only 124 that were eligible.

According to Badri, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai approved the 69 while there are still 59 that are being examined.

She added the government of Dubai wants to make the emirate a destination for cultural talents from all around the world.

Badri shared this on Thursday in a discussion at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

She advised those who wish to apply for the visa must be residents of the UAE, among other conditions and standards.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of the GDRFA Dubai, clarified that they only issue visas as selecting nominations is not part of their scope.

Al Marri, who also attended the same event, believes that these initiatives will help UAE attract the best global talents, “which will help the country achieve its sustainability and development goals”. (ES)