Abu Dhabi urges 70% of gov’t employees to work from home

Government and semi-government employees in Abu Dhabi are asked to call only 30% of its staff for in-person work.

In a report on the Gulf Today, the government wants the rest of the 70 per cent of employees must work from home.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Saturday that only 30% of employees will be allowed to go to their work places.

“All employees must undertake a weekly PCR test unless they have been vaccinated, Workers that can do their jobs remotely, and those over 60 or with health conditions, must work from home,” it said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday has reported 3,276 cases of COVID-19 along with 4,041 recoveries and 12 deaths.

The new cases were detected through additional 150,706 tests.

In a Khaleej Times report over 26.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date. (TDT)

