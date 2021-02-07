COVID-19: Abu Dhabi closes cinemas until further notice

Several cinemas in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have temporarily been closed as the emirate steps up its precautionary measures as numbers of new COVID-19 cases remained consistently above 3,000 for the past few weeks.

Among the cinemas that announced their temporary closure “until further notice” are Cine Royal and VOX Cinemas.

Cine Royal’s manager confirmed this in an article published on Khaleej Times.

VOX Cinemas posted the announcement on its social media handles.

Malls were also asked to function at 40 percent capacity.

A general manager of a mall in Abu Dhabi confirmed they’ve received the circular from local authorities on Friday.

They were also advised that restaurants and cafes are to operate at 60 percent and sports halls at 50 percent. (ES)