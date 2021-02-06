Abu Dhabi reinstates work-from-home for gov’t employees, announces maximum of 30% onsite attendance

Abu Dhabi has announced that it is reinstating its work-from-home protocols for government and semi-government entities, with a maximum of 30% onsite attendance, as part of the emirate’s drive to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) starting from February 7, Sunday.

An announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that remote working should apply for the following categories:

– All jobs that could be delivered fully from outside the workplace

– Employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity

– Employees older than 60

– People of determination

The government also announced mandatory PCR tests for all employees.

Those who have volunteered in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programs who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on the Al Hosn App are exempted from the weekly tests.