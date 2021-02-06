Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi reinstates work-from-home for gov’t employees, announces maximum of 30% onsite attendance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi has announced that it is reinstating its work-from-home protocols for government and semi-government entities, with a maximum of 30% onsite attendance, as part of the emirate’s drive to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) starting from February 7, Sunday.

An announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that remote working should apply for the following categories:

– All jobs that could be delivered fully from outside the workplace
– Employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity
– Employees older than 60
– People of determination

The government also announced mandatory PCR tests for all employees.

Those who have volunteered in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programs who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on the Al Hosn App are exempted from the weekly tests.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of over 300,000 recoveries

COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of over 300,000 recoveries

10 hours ago
Photo of #TogetherWeRecover : UAE reaches vaccination milestone of 4 million doses

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE reaches vaccination milestone of 4 million doses

1 day ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE breaches over 320,000 confirmed cases

COVID-19: UAE breaches over 320,000 confirmed cases

1 day ago
Photo of BREAKING: DOH detects 8 cases of new COVID-19 variant including returning OFW from UAE

BREAKING: DOH detects 8 cases of new COVID-19 variant including returning OFW from UAE

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close