#TogetherWeRecover : UAE reaches vaccination milestone of 4 million doses as of February 5

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 158,786 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 5, Friday, stands at 4,008,160 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 40.53 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

