Wife seeks answers on Filipino seaman’s death 

The wife of a Filipino seaman questioned why her husband was still working despite bad weather conditions on board his bulk carrier.

Jake Marinduque died at the ship’s infirmary after strong waves slammed against the deck of the ship where he was working.

According to a report on GMA News program “24 Oras”, Jake died from head, chest and spine injury.

This is the information that Canadian authorities have provided to the family.

Jake’s wife Kathleen was only informed by the manpower agency about his passing last January 31, a day after the incident.

Jake was on board the bulk carrier that was on its way to Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada from Norfolk, Virginia in the United States when they were met by inclement weather.

“May mga messages ‘yung mga seaman sa akin na sila daw kapag may makakasalubong na bagyo, pag alam na nila na andito, mag rere-route daw ‘yung kapitan, sila aalamin na nila kung saan puwedeng dumaan. Bakit hindi nila ginawa iyon, diba? Tapos nagtra-trabaho pa po sila,” she said in the interview.

Kathleen wants the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to also investigate on alleged overtime schedule and lack of rest days.

Three other colleagues of Marinduque were also injured in the incident. A helicopter was supposed to pick them up but was unable to do so due to the bad weather.

OWWA has already reached out and extended aid to Jake’s family. There’s still no certainty as to when Jake’s body will be repatriated to the Philippines. (ES)

