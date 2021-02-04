UK official: world faces 4,000 coronavirus variants, urges prompt improvement on vaccines 

A United Kingdom health official said that there are around 4,000 coronavirus variants around the world. He urged vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca to continue improving their shots.

Thousands of variants of the type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. There were a number of documented mutations like the British, South African and Brazilian variants.

In a Reuters report, British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was very unlikely that the current vaccines would not work against the new variants.

“Its very unlikely that the current vaccine won’t be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalization,” Zahawi told Sky News.

“All manufacturers, Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant – there are about 4,000 variants around the world of COVID now,” he added.

However, even though there are thousands of COVID-19 variants, only very small will make an important change to the virus according to the British Medical Journal.

“We have the largest genome sequencing industry – we have about 50 percent of the world’s genome sequencing industry – and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to respond – whether in the autumn or beyond – to any challenge that the virus may present and produce the next vaccine,” Zahawi said.

This week,British health officials launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca will be combined in a two-shot manner. (TDT)