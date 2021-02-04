Two Filipinas rushed to hospital following blaze at residential tower in Sharjah

Two Filipina women have been rushed to the hospital after a blaze that took place at a residential tower in Sharjah at around 7:25 am on February 4.

The fire allegedly took place at an apartment in the building in the Al Taawun area, along Wahda Road, as per reports from Gulf News.

All other residents were evacuated when the fire broke out.

Civil Defense teams from the Al Mina and Samnan area were dispatched to put douse out the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby apartments.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze within 15 minutes.

Authorities are currently investigating what caused the blaze.