Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two Filipinas rushed to hospital following blaze at residential tower in Sharjah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Stock photo

Two Filipina women have been rushed to the hospital after a blaze that took place at a residential tower in Sharjah at around 7:25 am on February 4.

The fire allegedly took place at an apartment in the building in the Al Taawun area, along Wahda Road, as per reports from Gulf News.

All other residents were evacuated when the fire broke out.

Civil Defense teams from the Al Mina and Samnan area were dispatched to put douse out the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby apartments.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze within 15 minutes.

Authorities are currently investigating what caused the blaze.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

29 mins ago
Photo of VIRAL: ‘Tangkad sagad’ Cherifer says ‘sorry’ for tall kids amid child car seat law 

VIRAL: ‘Tangkad sagad’ Cherifer says ‘sorry’ for tall kids amid child car seat law 

60 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Health Authority discontinues PCR tests at Al Barsha Health Center

Dubai Health Authority discontinues PCR tests at Al Barsha Health Center

1 hour ago
Photo of UAE warns jail, fines for physical, emotional, sexual or economic abuse

UAE warns jail, fines for physical, emotional, sexual or economic abuse

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close