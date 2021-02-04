Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Consulate General in Dubai issues guidelines for entering PH after travel ban expiration 

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has issued the guidelines to those who are planning to enter the Philippines following the expiration of its travel ban to some 36 countries last January 31.

Foreign tourists are still prohibited from entering the Philippines according to the latest resolution approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force or IATF.

The following will be allowed to enter the Philippines subject to testing and quarantine protocols against coronavirus disease (COVID-19):

  1. Diplomats and members of international organizations and their dependents
  2. Foreign seafarers provided that they have 9 (c) visa upon entry
  3. Holders of 13 series visa under the Immigration Act
  4. Holders of Republic Act No.7919 visas
  5. Holders of Executive Order 324 visas
  6. Foreign spouses of Filipino nationals provided that the Filipino spouse is in the Philippines
  7. Foreign minor children, and foreign children with special needs regardless of age of Filipino nationals
  8. Foreign parents of minor Filipino children and of Filipino children with special needs regardless of children
  9. Holders of special visas issued by Immigration Bureau under Republic Act 8756
  10. Holders of 47 (a-2) visas issued by the DOJ
  11. Holders of 9 (d) visas issued by the BI
  12. Holders of visas issued by economic zones
  13. Holders of Special Investors Visas
  14. Dual Filipino citizens carrying foreign passports
  15. Filipino citizen’s foreign spouses and children regardless of age from non-visa required entries
  16. Holders of 9 (g) visas who departed from the Philippines on or after December 17, 2020.

All those who are allowed to enter the Philippines must secure pre-booked accommodation for seven nights in a DOT-accredited quarantine facility. They will also undergo RT-PCR tests on the sixth day. (TDT)

