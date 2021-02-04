Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens

Kuwait has announced on Wednesday that it will be banning the entry of non-Kuwaiti residents for two weeks, starting on February 7 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The decision was made due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Gulf state.

The Kuwait cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt from the entry ban, and that all those arriving in the country would have to quarantine according to a report from Reuters.

Gyms will only be open until 8PM and only pharmacies, supermarkets and food stores will be allowed to operate beyond the curfew.

Kuwait has registered 756 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May. (TDT)