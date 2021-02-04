Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Health Authority discontinues PCR tests at Al Barsha Health Center

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced on Thursday that it has discontinued the service of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Al Barsha Health Center.

In a tweet, DHA said that customers can book an appointment for a COVID-19 PCR test at other DHA facilities.

These are in Nad Al Hamar Health Center, Al Mankhool Health Center, Al Twar Health Center, Nad Al Sheba Health Center, and Al Lusaily Health Center.

Here are the schedules for COVID-19 Testing centers that needed appointments:

Al Rashidiya Majlis

Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

All days of the week

Al Nasr Club

7:30 am – 1:00 pm

Sunday – Thursday

To book an appointment, one may call 800342 or visit the DHA app.

As for facilities that cater to walk-in individuals, here is the schedule:

Mall of the Emirates

City Center Deira

Working hours:

Sunday – Wednesday

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday – Saturday

10:00am – 7:00 pm

DHA advised those individuals who have a fever or any respiratory symptoms not to go to the mall. (ES)

