COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

Dubai has announced that activities that lead to large gatherings in the emirate will be temporarily suspended until February 28.

The new circular from Dubai Tourism specified that brunches, where families and individuals mix and gather for buffets, have been suspended across hotels and restaurants.

In addition, parties on yachts have been limited to 10 people only, down from 50 per cent capacity weeks prior.

Pubs and bars have also been ordered to close until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, hotels have been advised to operate only at 70 per cent occupancy, with restrictions on further bookings and/or extensions until the figure is complied with.

Authorities warn that erring establishments will face serious action, as the Dubai Municipality has been announcing closures left and right of establishments who have committed violations against COVID-19 protocols as of late.

