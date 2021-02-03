Man in UAE fined AED28,000 for not paying his special phone number 

A man who bought a special phone number from a resident was ordered to pay a fine of AED28,000 after failing to pay the purchase agreement.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, an Arab man filed a lawsuit against the defendant after he failed to pay despite taking his sim card with a special number for two years.

The victim told the court that defendant approached him when he shared that he wanted to sell his special number.

The complainant and the defendant hoth agreed that it will be bought at AED25,000. The defendant gave a downpayment of AED2,000.

The defendant took the sim card and assured the Arab man of payment the soonest possible time.

The complainant also asked the defendant to sign a sale agreement. The suspect however refused to pay the remaining balance.

Two years after the deal, the defendant still refused to pay the sim card.

The complainant went to the authorities and demanded for the balance. He wanted the defendant to pay AED23,000 and another AED10,000 for the delay in payment.

During the trial, the defendant admitted to purchasing the man’s special phone number. He however denied that he has no plans of paying the remaining balance.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant pay the complainant a total of AED28,000. AED23,000 for the balance and AED5,000 more for damages. (TDT)