Hontiveros warns against fake COVID-19 vaccine

Senator Risa Hontiveros has recommended implementing stricter measures against those who would attempt to smuggle coronavirus vaccines.

Senator Risa Hontiveros considers this a “grave concern” following the developments in Beijing where authorities confiscated 3,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines meant to be sold abroad.

Hontiveros calls on the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the police to bust any plan.

“Anyone willing to put other people in danger for quick profit should be apprehended and put behind bars,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

She also warned against those who will resort to supposedly buying in black markets for unregulated vaccines, citing a detailed report from Washington Post about how the operation has thrived over the course of the health crisis.

Under the Philippine law on counterfeit drugs also prohibits the manufacture, import, sale and distribute unauthorized vaccines and drugs.

However, people who receive shots of unregistered vaccines do not have any penalties.

Hontiveros said she expects the heads of law enforcement and the National Task Force to be on top of this to ensure that there will be no under-the-table deals with the government agencies manning the borders.

As of this writing, there are only two COVID-19 vaccines that have secured the emergency use authorization – Pfizer and AstraZeneca. (ES)