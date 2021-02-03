Four hospitals in Metro Manila to be prioritized in COVID-19 vaccination 

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez revealed that four hospitals in Metro Manila will be prioritized in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination roll out this month.

The four hospitals are referral facilities that cater to COVID-19 patients.

Philippine General Hospital in Manila

Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City

East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City

Dr. Jose Natalio Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Caloocan City

Vaccination in these hospitals will start as soon as the COVID-19 shots arrived and were inspected, which would take 2-3 days.

Other referral hospitals in Metro Manila, Cebu City, Davao City will also receive the next batch of doses.

Galvez said that they are expecting some 5.6 million vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca this February.

“Puwede po itong madagdagan kapag po tayo ay sumulat before Feb. 14,” he said.

The Philippines has also signed 5 term sheets for a total of 108 million vaccines doses, Galvez said.

“Inihanda na po namin ang ating supply agreements at kontrata para sa mga bakunang ito. Inaasahan po namin na ma-finalize sa loob ng buwan na ito,” Galvez added.

The Department of Health said that it is now finalizing the masterlist of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine recipients by February 15.

In an online briefing, the DOH said that health facilities have 2 weeks to prepare the list of its recipients, which would also include administrative and support staff.

“We are assured that before February 15, our master list will be complete for our vaccine implementation,” the DOH said.

The DOH said that a total of 1,762,994 frontline health workers have been identified to receive the first batch of the vaccine.

The following are the priority groups for the government’s vaccination program:

Private and public health workers working in treatment and rehabilitation centers, COVID-19 treatment and monitoring facilities, hospitals (612,975)

Other public health workers, like those in rural, city and provincial health offices, those on the field, and local government contact tracers (602,982)

Barangay health workers including BHERTS (414,640)