Face-to-face classes to resume in UAE this February 14 – Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Emirates Schools Establishment, today announced the gradual and phased return of in-person classes for all academic levels in public schools across the emirates, starting from February 14th, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry also said that distance learning will remain available as an option until the end of the school year.

RELATED STORY: Dubai private school students among world’s top ten in Maths and Science

It added that the decision was made based on the recommendations of the relevant authorities following the analysis of the health situation and after taking into account the wishes of the parents of students, as they are essential partners in the process.

It further stated that hybrid learning, where students have a choice to combine both traditional classroom experiences or attend virtually from home, will remain available to offer further flexibility.

The Ministry renewed its call on the importance of adhering to precautionary measures set to limit the spread of COVID-19.

READ ON: Stable internet, decent gadget required for optimal distance learning experience – experts