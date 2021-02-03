Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Experts see no COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila from holidays, Black Nazarene feasts

The OCTA Research Team said that there was no dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila after the Christmas holidays and the Black Nazarene feasts or Traslacion last January.

According to the team, Metro Manila’s R-naught, which describes the reproduction of COVID-19 cases, remained steady at 1 over the past week.

The report added that there was no noticeable spike of COVID-19 cases after these two major events.

Experts previously warned that the Black Nazarene Feast can be a superspreader event following the influx of devotees on January 9.

The group said the positivity rate in NCR over the past week remained at 4% with an average of more than 17,000 per day.

“We must and we will move to a better normal, but this has to start with bringing the R naught down below 1 and sustain a downward trend for at least two weeks,” OCTA said.

“To achieve this, government and civil society must work together to ensure monitoring and strict compliance with minimum health standards at the community level,” the group added. (TDT)

