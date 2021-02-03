DOLE extends aid to family of slain OFW in Abu Dhabi 

The Department of Labor and Employment has extended its assistance to the family of Filipina overseas worker Mary Anne Daynolo.

Daynolo was found dead after being missing for 10 months in Abu Dhabi.

DOLE said that Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III met with the mother and brother of Daynolo in his office.

“Kanina po ay nakapulong ni Secretary Bello ang nanay at kapatid ng pinaslang na kababayan nating si Mary Anne Daynolo. Nagtungo po sila dito sa tanggapan ni Secretary kung saan ipinaabot ni Secretary ang kanyang personal na pakikiramay sa pamilya at ipinaabot din ang mga tulong na mula sa DOLE at Overseas Workers Welfare Administration,” DOLE said in an online briefing.

The assistance includes death benefits, burial assistance, educational assistance and livelihood assistance for the bereaved family.

The family however refused to face the media since they are still waiting for the autopsy and DNA test results being conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation or NBI on the remains of Mary Anne.

Last Monday, Bello said that authorities exhumed Daynolo’s body from the crime scene and it was already on the late stage of decomposition.

“Talagang advance stage of decomposition na. Kaya nga gusto ng pamilya ipa-DNA test din para masigurado talgaga na si Mary Anne yun,” Bello said in an online media briefing.

Bello also hinted that Mary Anne could be a victim of sexual abuse before she was killed.

“Mukhang naging biktima rin ng sexual assault si Mary Anne kaya kailangan alamin sa autopsy and other means of medicolegal processes,” the labor chief added.

Initial reports said that Mary Anne was stabbed in the neck and was buried by at least three suspects. So far, only one has been arrested and the two accomplices remain at large.

“Nasira na yung bungo niya. Nawala na yung mga ngipin, hindi na halos makilala, naagnas na talaga ang katawan nang matagpuan,”Bello added. (TDT)