Dacera case respondents hope for early resolution

The respondents on the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera insist that they are innocent as they face the Makati Prosecutor’s once again for its preliminary investigation.

According to lawyer Mike Santiago, lawyer of the five men tagged in the death of Dacera, the respondents have filed their counter-affidavits and memorandum before the Office of the Prosecutor.

The family of Dacera, on the other hand, requested that they too file their reply-affidavit.

The office gave them until February 11 to submit their affidavit.

Santiago said that their camp will no longer file their rejoinders and hope that the case will be resolved soon as evidence clearly pointed out that Dacera died naturally.

“So inaasahan natin na sana, pagkatapos no’ng February 11, submitted na for resolution itong kaso na ‘to kasi maliwanag naman ‘yong findings ng ating PNP-Crime Laboratory as to the cause of death,” Santiago told reporters.

“Hindi na mag file kasi as far as we are concerned, sa mga clients namin, naniniwala naman kami na sapat na ‘yong mga pleadings na i-sinubmit namin sa mga kliyente namin nag-file na kami ng memorandum, so I think that will suffice,” he added.

Last week, the Dacera family said it is not giving up on her case yet saying that there was a crime committed.

The claims were made even if the recent Philippine National Police report showed that Dacera died of natural causes.

“The Dacera family decided to insist on a DNA examination of all specimens mentioned by Dr. Palmero, of all organs allegedly examined inside the body of Christine,” lawyer Brick Reyes said.

Reyes said that the DNA examination will ensure that the organs examined by the PNP belonged to Dacera, even if it means the case will take longer than expected.

“Malay mo pinalitan ang mga organs dito. If we can establish that some organs are not the organs of Christine, then we have a different situation. That means to say mayroon ng kalokohan dito,” Reyes added.

Dacera was initially thought to be a rape-slay victim after she was found dead in a Makati hotel after an overnight party. (TDT)