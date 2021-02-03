Latest NewsNewsTFT News

China donates 2,000 tablets to help Filipino students

Photo credit: Chinese Embassy in the Philippines

The Department of Education (DepEd) received 2,000 Huawei tablets that were donated to them by the Chinese Embassy as their assistance to Filipino students and support to the blended learning system in the Philippines.

The tablets were turned over by Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones in a turnover ceremony in Malacanang on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Huang assured the embassy would continue supporting “the education endeavor of the Philippines to the best of its ability, and further implement the Chinese Government Scholarship and Chinese Ambassador Scholarship projects.”

These tablets will be given to schools located in geographically isolated, disadvantaged and conflict-affected areas. (ES)

