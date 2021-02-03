Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3 Boracay tourists who fake RT-PCR results test positive for COVID-19 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Three tourists from Metro Manila were apprehended in Boracay on January 21 after faking the results of their RT-PCR tests.

They have been brought to the Aklan Training Center (ATC), the provincial quarantine facility in the capital town of Kalibo in Aklan. The three of them later tested positive for the virus.

Two of their companions were also apprehended for faking their test results, but later on tested negative for the virus.

The Aklan LGU requires all tourists in Boracay to present a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before entering the island.

Authorities first gave the group of tourists their QR codes when they arrived on the island while their results are being verified.

The tourists were later on arrested by the police.

Three of the five tourists tested positive for the virus, and contact tracing is now underway.

Since Boracay has reopened to the public, there were 26 recorded cases of people faking their COVID-19 test results. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Experts see no COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila from holidays, Black Nazarene feasts

Experts see no COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila from holidays, Black Nazarene feasts

11 mins ago
Photo of DOH finalizing masterlist of first COVID-19 recipients by February 15

DOH finalizing masterlist of first COVID-19 recipients by February 15

20 mins ago
Photo of Sharjah woman asking divorce to stay with friends and travel told by court to return ‘obediently’ to her husband

Sharjah woman asking divorce to stay with friends and travel told by court to return ‘obediently’ to her husband

1 hour ago
Photo of Influencer Khalid Al Ameri takes COVID-19 vaccine

Influencer Khalid Al Ameri takes COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close