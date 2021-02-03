3 Boracay tourists who fake RT-PCR results test positive for COVID-19 

Three tourists from Metro Manila were apprehended in Boracay on January 21 after faking the results of their RT-PCR tests.

They have been brought to the Aklan Training Center (ATC), the provincial quarantine facility in the capital town of Kalibo in Aklan. The three of them later tested positive for the virus.

Two of their companions were also apprehended for faking their test results, but later on tested negative for the virus.

The Aklan LGU requires all tourists in Boracay to present a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before entering the island.

Authorities first gave the group of tourists their QR codes when they arrived on the island while their results are being verified.

The tourists were later on arrested by the police.

Three of the five tourists tested positive for the virus, and contact tracing is now underway.

Since Boracay has reopened to the public, there were 26 recorded cases of people faking their COVID-19 test results. (TDT)