WATCH: Dubai assures compliance to COVID-19 protocols at malls following tightened restrictions

1 hour ago

The Dubai Municipality has intensified its campaign to monitor compliance among shopping centers and other public spaces, as the emirate implements restrictions of a maximum of 70% capacity from Monday, February 2.

A video from the Dubai Media Office shows how each inspector carefully checks each shop, as well as its attendants, to make sure that they comply with the COVID-19 restrictions and preventive guidelines set by the government.

“Part of the daily inspection campaigns carried out by Dubai Municipality teams at shopping centers, which include salons, cafes, cinemas and other recreational facilities to ensure full compliance with precautionary and preventive measures against Covid-19,” tweeted the Dubai Media Office.

The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management recently updated the list of precautionary measures applicable for the entire emirate applicable until February 28.

– 50% reduction in capacity of indoor seated venues including cinemas,entertainment&sports venues.
– Malls to operate at 70% capacity
– Hotels to operate at 70% capacity; new bookings should comply.
– Capacity of swimming pools&private beaches in hotels to be limited to 70%.
– Restaurants and cafes required to close by 1:00AM
– Pubs and bars are ordered to temporarily close

Staff Report

