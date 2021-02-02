Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE warns of tougher penalties for violators of COVID-19 protocols

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

File Photo

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday announced that a more stringent set of penalties awaits COVID-19 violators.

“Precautionary and preventive measures, the national vaccination campaign, and enforcing violation [fines and penalties] came within a thorough framework to ensure a safe environment and a step to return to normal life. We will witness more stringent procedures against violators in the coming period,” NCEMA said in a tweet.

The authority said that safety against the threat of COVID-19 not only rests on the government but to every member of the community as well.

“Compliance with precautionary measures by members of society is one of the most important tools to deal with the pandemic, and therefore violators of these measures face penalties as a result of their negligence. This includes both institutions and individuals,” NCEMA said.

A new list of more stringent penalties for violators of COVID-19 precautionary measures is expected to be issued by the authority.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 181,635 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

Of this number, 3,310 were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 309,649.

‏THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Respondent on Dacera case loses job, rejected by father over sexuality 

Respondent on Dacera case loses job, rejected by father over sexuality 

3 hours ago
Photo of Smart watch causes Master’s student to fail exams in Abu Dhabi

Smart watch causes Master’s student to fail exams in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Photo of Chinese police arrested 80 people over counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

Chinese police arrested 80 people over counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

3 hours ago
Photo of Galvez: Mass vaccination in PH to start in 3rd quarter 

Galvez: Mass vaccination in PH to start in 3rd quarter 

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close