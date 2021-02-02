UAE warns of tougher penalties for violators of COVID-19 protocols

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday announced that a more stringent set of penalties awaits COVID-19 violators.

“Precautionary and preventive measures, the national vaccination campaign, and enforcing violation [fines and penalties] came within a thorough framework to ensure a safe environment and a step to return to normal life. We will witness more stringent procedures against violators in the coming period,” NCEMA said in a tweet.

The authority said that safety against the threat of COVID-19 not only rests on the government but to every member of the community as well.

“Compliance with precautionary measures by members of society is one of the most important tools to deal with the pandemic, and therefore violators of these measures face penalties as a result of their negligence. This includes both institutions and individuals,” NCEMA said.

A new list of more stringent penalties for violators of COVID-19 precautionary measures is expected to be issued by the authority.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 181,635 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

Of this number, 3,310 were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 309,649.

‏THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY