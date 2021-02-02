UAE urges public to stop spreading photoshopped image of COVID-19 screening center

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) urged the public to stop sharing and spreading the fake image on social media of one of their screening centers that has gone viral.

The photo in question is of their facility at the Al Khawaneej that allegedly bears the message: “Stop the spread of Germans”.

RELATED STORY: DFA warns OFWs: ‘Be careful with your social media posts’

SEHA stated that it is not associated with the image and that the photo itself was manipulated through photoshop.

“The following image that has been circulating around social media is photoshopped. Although we appreciate a good joke, SEHA would like to clarify that it is in no way associated with this image, its message, or its distribution,” read the tweet from SEHA.

“We love Germans just as much as we love all people,” it added.