Two dead, 10 injured following multiple bus collision in Dubai

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Two men died while 10 others suffered from injuries after three buses crashed on Al Khail Road on Tuesday, February 2.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, stated that the incident took place around morning at 6:30 am.

Emergency teams immediately brought all injured individuals to the nearest medical facility.

“Emergency teams, first responders, and traffic police patrols were immediately dispatched to the accident site. The injured were rushed to the hospital,” said Brig. Al Mazrouei.

Brig. Al Mazrouei explained that one bus suddenly swerved from one lane to another, causing it to hit another. It swerved once again to another lane, hitting a third bus in the process.

After which, the bus rammed into the metal barrier and flipped over.

Authorities warned the public that this incident should be a reminder to avoid distracted driving and sudden swerving.

