Smart watch causes Master’s student to fail exams in Abu Dhabi

The Court of Appeals at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved the administrative decisions issued by a university that failed a master’s student who has been accused of cheating inside the exam hall, by using a smart watch linked to a mobile phone.

A master’s student filed a lawsuit against the university in which he is studying, demanding the cancellation of the university’s decision to fail him in one of the subjects, while also asking for compensation of around AED20,000.

The student pointed out that he is studying Master of Business Administration and that he gets high grades in all subjects, except for the financial management course that he failed during the final exam. He noted that during the final exam, he was charged with a violation and accused of cheating. The university decided approve his failure and suspended him from studying in the spring semester.

The plaintiff filed an appeal against the decision, but the university refused and upheld the decision.

The student confirmed that he did not commit any violation, nor did he cheat in the exam, and claimed the university did not provide any evidence in its decision. In addition, the examination observer’s report is based on probability, as it was not corroborated by physical evidence of cheating.

During the consideration of the case, the university confirmed that it sent an email before the start of the exams to all students, including the complainant, warning them to keep cell phones and electronic devices with them while entering the examination hall. It has also developed a handbook of the protocols and rules of exams and penalties applicable for violating these policies. The university noted that the student (the complainant), upon entering the examination hall, signed a declaration prohibiting having mobile phones and electronic devices while having the exam.

The university also confirmed that the observer noticed that the student was wearing a smart watch connected electronically to the mobile phone. The observer withdrew the watch and warned him of this violation, which may lead to preventing him from completing the exam.

The observer confiscated the phone from the student, took the exam paper from him and wrote a report on the incident, and then referred it to the Academic Integrity Committee at the university. Legal measures were taken against him.

A first instance court ruled to dismiss the case and obligated the student to pay the fees and expenses, noting that possessing the watch during the exam contradicted the declaration he signed before entering the examination hall.

This ruling was not accepted by the student, who claimed that the university did not provide evidence of him cheating using his phone or smart watch.

The Court of Appeal explained that the fact that the student has high grades in the rest of the subjects does not mean he did not commit the violation he has been accused of.