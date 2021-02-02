Latest News

Sister of ‘slain’ OFW recalls their supposed meet-up to visit Abu Dhabi theme park

Mary Anne Daynolo’s sister regrets that she was not able to protect her at a time when she was in danger.

Her sister Mari Franz Madrilejos Daynolo told a local report that they were supposed to meet up to visit a theme park in Abu Dhabi after their work shifts last March 4, 2020.

However, she could not contact Mary Anne, when she tried to call her that day.

Ten months later, last January 19, Mary Anne was found dead after one of the suspects led the police to the area where they buried her body.

Mary Anne’s remains were repatriated last January 30, several days after the suspect reportedly admitted to killing her on the same day she disappeared.

Her sister Mari Franz told GMA News: “Puro tanong lang na, ‘Bakit?’ Napakabait ng kapatid namin. Wala ‘yung ibang pinangarap, wala ‘yung ginusto kundi maayos ‘yung pamilya naming.”

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has vowed to seek justice for the Filipina’s death.

It added that they are closely working with her family and the authorities in Abu Dhabi, as the criminal investigation continues to find out further details on the death of the OFW.

