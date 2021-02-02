‘Sagad hanggang buto ang sakit’: Mother of slain Pinay OFW in Abu Dhabi cries out for justice

The mother of overseas Filipino worker Mary Anne Daynolo is still at loss for words after finding out the fate of her daughter brutally killed in Abu Dhabi.

Merlita Madrigalejo said in an interview that up to the last minute, even after ten months of being missing, she never lost hope that her daughter would be found alive.

However, they received the news confirming their worst fears last January 19.

“Hindi ko matanggap na sobrang sakit na pinatay ang anak ko na walang kalaban laban. Pinatay sa hindi normal sa sakit o anuman sagad hanggang buto hanggang abot langit ang sakit na ginawa sa anak ko,” Merlita said in na interview.

An independent woman and family-oriented person, that’s how Merlita described her daughter.

Until now, the mother could not accept why she was killed that way.

“Lagi ko sinasabi sa kanya mag iingat ka. Wala ako diyan na mag aalaga sa iyo. Sabi niya lang lagi sa akin, okay lang ako mommy,” Merlita recalled.

The mother said that her family last spoke to Mary Anne on March 3, 2020. The Filipina worker took a three day leave from work after that.

The family started worrying when she was no longer unreachable on March 6,2020.

“Nakikita ko tatlong mga anak ko dito kaya naiisip ko nalang kulang na kami ngayon,” Merlita said.

The mother added that they are now coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation for the autopsy of Mary Anne’s remains which arrived last January 30. (TDT)