Respondent on Dacera case loses job, rejected by father over sexuality 

One of the respondents in the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera revealed that they too suffered from the impact of being involved in the case.

Valentine Rosales, along with 11 others, are facing homicide charges over Dacera’s death. The flight attendant was found lifeless on New Year’s day after a night of drinking and partying.

Rosales said that he was fired from his job after being involved in the case. “Hindi pa po ako pwedeng magtrabaho dahil po sa nangyari na ito,” he told DZRH in an interview.

“Asikasuhin ko po yun lahat pag natapos na po ‘tong kasong ‘to, at mapatunayan na wala po kaming sala,” he added.

Rosales said that apart from losing his job, his father also asked him to leave their house after he admitted his sexual orientation.

“Nung weekend po, pumunta po ako sa bahay ko kung saan po ako nakatira kasama ko yung dad ko. Ayun, nakaempake na po lahat ng gamit ko, kinuha ko na lang po. Siya na po ang nag-empake,” he said.

Rosales said that sexual orientation is a big issue for his father.

“Kasi nga po, umamin na po ako sa tunay kong kasarian. Hindi po niya matanggap, e,” he added.

Rosales said that he never had the chance to open up with his father.

“Hindi naman po napapag-usapan… kasi yung papa ko po, Intsik, very close-minded, istrikto po,” he said.

Rosales’ real name is Alain Chen, a Filipino-Taiwanese.  (TDT)

