‘Pagdasal niyo ako’: Family of Mary Anne Daynolo tells family a day before she went missing, killed 

The family of slain overseas Filipino worker Mary Anne Daynolo revealed their last conversation with the Filipina worker a day before she went missing last March 4, 2020.

The family said that Mary Anne often complained about wanting to change her job and that she was no longer happy as a receptionist in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m so tired. Emotionally. Physically and spiritually,” Mary Anne told her brother Cedric in an exclusive report on CNN Philippines.

The brother then told Mary Anne that they will continue to motivate and support her no matter what her decision is.

“Frustrated siya sa work nahihirapan siya sa pera gusto niya umalis sa work at maghanap ng bagong work,” Cedric added in the interview.

Mary Anne then added that there were times when she felt sick but managed to recover on her own.

Her mother said that Mary Anne had asthma.

“Hindi naman ako nagkakasakit ng bongga. Hindi ako hinihika. Nagnenebulize ako agad kahit hindi di ako hinihika,” Mary Anne said in the chat.

She ended the conversation to her brother by asking for prayers and hoping that she gets what she deserves in the future.

“Pagdasal niyo ako always na makuha ko ang deserve ko,” Mary Anne said.

Mary Anne went missing the following day. After ten months of searching, the Pinay worker was found dead and was brutally killed.

Her remains arrived in Manila last weekend and an autopsy is now ongoing at the National Bureau of Investigation.

The family appeals to President Rodrigo Duterte to make sure that justice will be served. (TDT)