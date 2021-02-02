NBI conducts autopsy on Daynolo’s remains as requested by her parents

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is conducting an autopsy on the remains of Mary Anne Daynolo, the Pinay hotel receptionist who was found dead in Abu Dhabi, 10 months after she was reported missing.

The family of the Daynolo requested for the autopsy to uncover more details on the gruesome killing of the Filipina, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

“It’s the parents of Mary Anne who insisted for a DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) testing and autopsy by NBI,” Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a virtual briefing on Monday.

Bello added that the body of Daynolo bore a fatal knife wound in the neck. Her body was already in “advanced stage of decomposition” when she was exhumed.

“Nasira na yung bungo niya. Nawala na yung mga ngipin, hindi na halos makilala, naagnas na talaga ang katawan nang matagpuan,” Bello added.

The Filipina was first reported missing in March 2020. She was found dead last January 19.

One of the suspects, who was caught by Abu Dhabi Police, reportedly admitted to the crime and led the investigators to the place where Daynolo was buried.

Earlier on Tueday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has expressed its sympathies to the family of slain Filipina, adding that it is now closely coordinating with Abu Dhabi authorities on the ongoing investigation.

The DFA said that UAE authorities conducted a full-blown investigation and arrested the suspect for the crime.

“The suspect who was currently under police custody was Ms. Daynolo’s colleague at the hotel they are working in,” the DFA said in a statement.

“Secretary Teodoro Locsin Junior assures the relatives of Ms.Daynolo of the Department’s strong support to ensure full justice is served on the death of Ms. Daynolo,” the statement added.

The body of Daynolo was repatriate last January 30.