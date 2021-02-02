Latest News

‘Nasira na yung bungo niya’: Bello bares details on slain missing OFW in Abu Dhabi

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed further details on the condition of the remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Anne Daynolo, when she was found dead in Abu Dhabi after 10 months of search.

Daynolo was reported missing since March 4, 2020 and her body was found last January 19.

Bello said that authorities exhumed Daynolo’s body from the crime scene and it was already on the late stage of decomposition.

“Talagang advance stage of decomposition na. Kaya nga gusto ng pamilya ipa-DNA test din para masigurado talgaga na si Mary Anne yun,” Bello said in an online media briefing on Monday.

“Mukhang naging biktima rin ng sexual assault si Mary Anne kaya kailangan alamin sa autopsy and other means of medicolegal processes,” the labor chief added.

Initial reports said that Mary Anne was stabbed in the neck and was buried by at least three suspects. So far, only one has been arrested and the two accomplices remain at large.

“Nasira na yung bungo niya. Nawala na yung mga ngipin, hindi na halos makilala, naagnas na talaga ang katawan nang matagpuan,”Bello added.

The body of Daynolo was repatriated over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Bello said death and burial benefits will be given to Daynolo, being a registered OFW with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

READ MORE: DFA on OFW found dead in Abu Dhabi: 'We'll leave no stone unturned for justice'

