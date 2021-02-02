KNOW THE LAW: AED 51,000 fine, 12 black points for motorists who jump the red light in Abu Dhabi

Motorists caught beating the red light will have their vehicles impounded and will be liable to pay thousands of dirhams in fines.

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning for motorists who will be fined 1,000, given 12 black points for jumping the red light and will have their driving license confiscated for six months, as per Law No. (5) of 2020 on the Impoundment of Vehicles in the capital.

In addition, their vehicles will be impounded for 30 days, and will need to pay an additional AED 50,000 for the release of their car.

The vehicle will remain impounded until fees are fully paid.

All vehicles left unclaimed by their owners will be auctioned after a maximum of three months.

