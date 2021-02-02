Galvez: Mass vaccination in PH to start in 3rd quarter 

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that the COVID-19 vaccines will be fully rolled out to the public starting the third quarter of 2021.

“For the quarter three or Q3, iyong third quarter, we will start our massive nationwide rollout,” Galvez said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Following the government’s timeline, some 30-50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country, including those from the COVAX facility during this period.

Galvez said the government hopes to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos before the end of 2021.

American company Pfizer is set to deliver the first 500,000 doses of its vaccine in February, together with British vaccine maker AstraZeneca.

The frontline workers and the vulnerable sectors are expected to be vaccinated first.

“With limited available doses, ini-intend po natin ma-prioritize po natin ang ating healthcare workers which is 1.7 million to preserve our healthcare system and the government essential services and institution, including the uniformed personnel,” Galvez said.

Healthcare workers will be the first on the government’s priority groups followed by senior citizens, and the indigent population.

The government aims to secure 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the year ends. (TDT)