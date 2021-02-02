Latest News

Overseas Filipinos arriving in PH now only have to take one PCR test

MANILA: Returning Filipinos will now only have to undergo one swab testing, according to Philippines’s testing czar Vince Dizon.

In the new COVID-19 testing protocol, Filipinos from abroad will only undergo COVID-19 testing on the 5th day after their arrival in the country.

The mandatory swab test at airports will no longer be required.

In an online briefing on Tuesday, Dizon said: “Ngayon po ay hindi na po tayo magsa-swab pagdating ng ating mga kababayan at ng ibang dumarating sa Pilipinas. Sa airport, diretso po sila sa quarantine facility.”

He added: “Requirement po na magkaroon ng booking sa isang quarantine facility o hotel for seven days bago po sila pumunta ng Pilipinas. At ang testing po ay mangyayari sa ikalimang araw.”

Those whose swab results will turn out negative will be endorsed to their respective local government units.

“[K]ung ang kababayan natin ay negative, i-e-edorse na po siya sa local government unit at i-mo-monitor na lang po,” Dizon said.

For returning Filipinos whose PCR test results are positive, their samples will be sent to the Philippine Genome Center for genome sequencing.

“Sa mga magpopositibo po, yung resulta po nila ay kailangang i-genome sequence para malaman po natin kung ito ay yung luma o bagong variant ng COVID-19,” Dizon explained.

