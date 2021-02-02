Dubai launches consolidated platform to help startups begin business in emirate

Dubai has made it easier for startups who wish to begin engaging in business in the emirate through a one-stop online platform.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Rule of Dubai, announced the launch of invest.dubai.ae – a platform that covers 20 local, federal and banking entities essential to start a business in the emirate.

ترأست اجتماعاً للمجلس التنفيذي بدبي .. أطلقنا خلاله منصة https://t.co/tBJr2uhR76 .. نافذة رقمية موحدة ل٢٠٠٠ نشاط تجاري توحد العمليات وتنجز كافة المعاملات وتربط بين مختلف الجهات المحلية والاتحادية والمصرفية لبدء الأعمال بدبي.. ٢٠ جهة ..٤ أشهر و٨٠ الف ساعة عمل.. شكراً لفريق العمل pic.twitter.com/ZLBoEMrraO — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 2, 2021

His Highness shared that the platform is the culmination of over 80,000 hours of collaborative worth spanning four months among entities aimed at simplifying and unifying operations across 2000 commercial activities.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdam bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council affirmed that the move is in line with Dubai’s vision to rank 1st in ease of doing business worldwide and to attract more investors and entrepreneurs to the country.

“Dubai is moving steadily to stimulate and develop its economy. We seek to maintain our flexible fiscal environment with integrated legislation, a robust infrastructure, and an investment-friendly system built around advanced tech that supports our growth and efficiency ambitions,” tweeted His Highness.