Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai launches consolidated platform to help startups begin business in emirate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 27 mins ago

Photo from Twitter @HHShkMohd

Dubai has made it easier for startups who wish to begin engaging in business in the emirate through a one-stop online platform.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Rule of Dubai, announced the launch of invest.dubai.ae – a platform that covers 20 local, federal and banking entities essential to start a business in the emirate.

Screengrab from invest.dubai.ae

His Highness shared that the platform is the culmination of over 80,000 hours of collaborative worth spanning four months among entities aimed at simplifying and unifying operations across 2000 commercial activities.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdam bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council affirmed that the move is in line with Dubai’s vision to rank 1st in ease of doing business worldwide and to attract more investors and entrepreneurs to the country.

“Dubai is moving steadily to stimulate and develop its economy. We seek to maintain our flexible fiscal environment with integrated legislation, a robust infrastructure, and an investment-friendly system built around advanced tech that supports our growth and efficiency ambitions,” tweeted His Highness.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Over 2,300 employees lose jobs as PAL implements 30% workforce reduction

Over 2,300 employees lose jobs as PAL implements 30% workforce reduction

6 mins ago
Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate : UAE administers 123,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 2

#ChooseToVaccinate : UAE administers 123,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 2

43 mins ago
Photo of NBI conducts autopsy on Daynolo’s remains as requested by her parents

NBI conducts autopsy on Daynolo’s remains as requested by her parents

58 mins ago
Photo of UAE urges public to stop spreading photoshopped image of COVID-19 screening center

UAE urges public to stop spreading photoshopped image of COVID-19 screening center

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close